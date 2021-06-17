US dollar keeps grinding higher

Fresh lows in the euro and pound

The US dollar move isn't done yet.





EUR/USD is testing 1.1900 as it bleeds lower. Cable is also at the worst levels of the day, down 73 pips to 1.3916.





On the daily EUR/USD chart, the swiftness of the move is stark after weeks of little action.





When I look at a move like this, it tends to confirm the failure of EUR/USD to break 1.23. What's telling is that it came on a fundamental game changer.





At the same time, if the message is a repricing in interest rates then the sharp drops at the US long end certainly don't fit. US 30s are down to 2.079% from a high of 2.21% today.





Keep an eye on GBP and EUR as London goes home for the day.

