US dollar pop evaporates as Powell reminds everyone the central bank is extremely dovish

This market needed a hug

The weak hands were shaken out and now the dollar bears are getting back to what they've been doing for months.





Here's USD/JPY but it's the same story across the board:





One spot I'm watching is gold. The bulls were pinning hopes for a continued rally on this meeting. So far it's shown some life but it will need to get back above last week's high of $1875 to get back on the path to $1900 or new highs.









