US dollar pop evaporates as Powell reminds everyone the central bank is extremely dovish

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

This market needed a hug

The weak hands were shaken out and now the dollar bears are getting back to what they've been doing for months.

Here's USD/JPY but it's the same story across the board:
USDJPY
One spot I'm watching is gold. The bulls were pinning hopes for a continued rally on this meeting. So far it's shown some life but it will need to get back above last week's high of $1875 to get back on the path to $1900 or new highs.

gold
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose