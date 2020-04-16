US dollar rallies into the London fix, then continues run

US dollar catches a bid

The US dollar is strengthening. That's pushed the euro and pound to the lows of the day.





This is a flow-driven move and the London fix was probably a factor but the moves continue through the fix, so be careful in fading it today (that's been a great trade lately).





US stocks are back close to the highs of the day as retail stuffs money into hot tech stocks.







There is a lot of noise right now but the daily EUR/USD chart is really something. We're narrowing here but it's eventually going to bust out.





The entire market is in an 'intermission' before the main event resumes.

