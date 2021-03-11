US dollar reverses to the lows of the day

USD particularly soft against EUR, GBP and CAD





The ECB won't be pleased to see the euro nearing 1.20 once again despite surprising the market by boosting the pace of QE for this quarter.



The euro initially fell as low as 1.1930 but is now at 1.1976.





It's part of a broader US dollar selloff. Cable is having another look at 1.40 and USD/CAD at 1.2550 as part of the move.





Risk appetite is soaring in the US as the market licks its lips regarding another round of stimulus checks. Much of these moves are sentiment-driven as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq soar.



Generally, NQ strength is USD-positive in this cycle but that's not the case today. The bond market is also not the catalyst with yields still close to the highs of the day.



