US dollar rides higher on risk aversion

US dollar climbs

The US dollar is pushing higher on most fronts at the moment. That's a function of risk aversion in the broader market with month/quarter-end adding some fuel.





At some point the US dollar is going to struggle because of domestic virus cases rising but that day isn't today. The market is so conditioned towards that risk on/off trade that it's tough to get away from.





One spot that's looking increasingly vulnerable is AUD. The jump in new cases in Victoria could mean trouble. I've been a bull on AUD because of the way they've been able to keep cases down but if that continues to change, then it's time to change gears.







