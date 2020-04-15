US dollar rips higher as risk aversion makes a comeback

Commodity currencies hit hardest

The pain trade in the commodity currencies is over. At least for now.





The recent strength in the Canadian dollar has absolutely confounded us in the past 10 days. Particularly this week with oil falling back to $20 and the loonie still grinding higher.





Today it's come undone in a 220 pip rally in USD/CAD to 1.4108 from a low of 1.3869 yesterday. The antipodeans have been hit even harder today, both falling 2.4%.







Still, AUD/USD is only giving back a portion of the seven-day rally before today.





This isn't just a risk trade either as USD/JPY climbs 35 pips. There's a sudden demand for dollars.