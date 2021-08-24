US dollar selling picks up. USD/JPY falls to one-week low

USD/JPY down 20 pips to 109.49

USD/JPY is trading at an one-week low after falling below 109.48 in a round of US dollar selling.





There were some minor stops below the Aug 18 low of 109.48.





There's no clear catalyst for the latest move lower in the dollar and the Treasury market along with equities are largely steady.





Even in all the churn of the past week, USD/JPY has been remarkably flat. The pair traded inside of a 100-pip range as risk aversion and shifting tapering expectations battled to a standstill.





Along with USD/JPY weakness, there is some EUR/USD strength going through at the moment but otherwise the dollar isn't getting much of a lift.





