US dollar share of currency reserves falls to lowest since 2013

Dollar still overwhelms the field





The US dollar share of global currency reserves fell to 61.63% of the total in Q2, according to the IMF. That's down from 61.86% in Q1 and is the lowest since 61.27% in Q4 of 2013.





In terms of the total value, there was no selling of US dollars. They totaled $6.79 trillion compared to $6.74 trillion in Q1. Instead, it was the growth in reserves of other currencies that tilted the balance.





In particular, yen reserves grew to 5.41% of the total, which is the most since 2001. Chinese yuan reserves also hit 1.97% from 1.95% while the euro rose to 20.35% from 20.23%.

