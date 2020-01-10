US dollar shrugs off disappointing wage growth

Dollar bounces back from initial selling

The US dollar is back to pre-NFP levels on most fronts. It initially fell on wage growth at 2.9% y/y compared to 3.1% expected.





The euro rose about 20 pips on the headline but has given it all back in the past 30 minutes.







Part of the reason for the rebound in the dollar is that financial flows are increasingly important in FX. With the lower wage growth, it makes both bonds and stocks more attractive because inflation is in check and the Fed can continue to run stimulative policy.