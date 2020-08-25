US dollar skids lower

Dollar under pressure





The US dollar held a strong, steady bid yesterday for no particular reason. Today it's woken up on the other side of the bed and it's being sold hard.





The dynamic of higher US stocks and a lower US dollar is well established but it disconnected yesterday. That wasn't going to continue and with US stock futures higher once again, along with European equities, it's the dollar that's cracking.







The chief beneficiary at the moment is cable, up 100 pips on the session low to 1.3166.





I think there's more in this catch-up trade more broadly but keep an eye on Treasury yields. They're higher in a steepener today and we get a 2-year auction at 1700 GMT. 10-year yields are up 4.7 bps to 0.70% and the August high of 0.726% is resistance. A break of that could trigger dollar buying.













