US dollar continues slide but many questions remain

The numbers continue to improve for Biden and the stock market is going up at the same time, with the US dollar sliding. I don't think that's a coincidence but there are some things to think about:

Is this about Biden winning or looking more like a clear winner? Is the market underestimating how hard Trump will fight in the courts? Is there something the market isn't seeing in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona or Nevada that could be change everything? That's what Trump's campaign is saying

Is this all about taxes and capital gains? Is the market underestimating how supporters of Trump/Biden will accept the result

Do rising COVID cases leave the economy and this result in doubt?

In any case, the US dollar is at the lows of the day and it's moved in the same direction as Trump's chances all day.





I'm skeptical on market signals at the moment, if only because the market was as wrong as the polls yesterday.

