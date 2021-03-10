US dollar slides to the lows of the day. Upbeat sentiment builds

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US dollar giving back yesterday's gains

US dollar giving back yesterday's gains
The correlations in markets are all over the place.

Yesterday, Treasury yields fell and that sapped the dollar but today they're ticking higher and the dollar is up anyway. Part of that is today's CPI report, which was mundane and highlights what the Fed's been saying: That signs of problematic inflation are scant.

Secondly, the report that the BOJ is considering loosening yield-curve control is giving the yen a lift (or weighing on USD/JPY).

Perhaps most-importantly, the stock market remains in a very good mood. Nasdaq futures are up 1% after yesterday's 3.7% rip. Commodities are also ticking higher after a breather for a few days.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose