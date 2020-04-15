US dollar softens as European rally fizzles

Dollar rally falls flat

The pop and drop in the US dollar is easier to explain in some places than others. AUD/USD had rallied 7 days in a row coming into today so a drop wasn't a big surprise, even a big one. It came with a spike in risk aversion.





At the same time, the US dollar was also rallying against the yen, which correlates with a positive risk mood.





So there was certainly an element of generalized dollar buying.





In any case, it's unwinding now with EUR/USD nearly 80 pips from the losses . Cable is up nearly 110 pips from the lows.





In EUR/USD there is a bit of an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern:







As for what's next, I'm looking to the fixed income market. There's certainly some risk aversion and US yields have fallen much more than Europe today. In the bigger picture, US 10-year yields are pushing towards the April lows.





Another thing on my mind is what's happening deeper in credit markets. Zoltan Pozsar was out with a note late yesterday about Fed liquidity injections and what's happening in short-term funding markets so this is on my mind:





Commercial paper and Libor trading above FX swap implied yields mean that Libor-Libor cross-currency bases are trading positive. In turn that means that it's cheaper for Libor panel banks to raise funding in yen, euros, sterling, and Swiss francs and swap it to U.S. dollars, than to issue U.S. dollar commercial paper onshore in the U.S. Banks headquartered in these currency zones can bid up local currency funding and bid for dollars in the FX swap market until Libor-Libor bases go into negative territory again...In fact, we started to see these funding arbitrage trades gather momentum last week







