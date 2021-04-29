USD/JPY climbs to two week high as Treasury yields rise

USD/JPY up 40 pips on the day

Reports on GDP and initial jobless claims were close to consensus and the market chose to ignore them as it continues to digest the Fed decision.





USD/JPY chopped in the 108.85-109.00 range just before and after the decision but it's found a fresh bid to hit 109.16 on rising Treasury yields.





Keep a very close eye on the bond market. US 10-year yields are up 6.5 bps to 1.67%. That should be a tailwind for the dollar and but at some could spark some pain in equities.





We're approaching month-end and that's a big potential skew. There's also some talk of Treasury short covering.

