US dollar hits highs on a few fronts

Cable is at the low of the day and USD/CAD is at the high as risk trades sour. There is talk that Texas Governor Abbott may order bars and restaurants to close, with some kind of announcement expected shortly.





The dollar is winning out on risk aversion with EUR/USD as an exception. The clearest expression may be in USD/CAD, which is now at the highest since May, breaking the June high.