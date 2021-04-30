US dollar strengthens as risk trades slip further

US equities hit session lows

It's the end of a month that's seen a very good run in equities so it's not a surprise to see some selling into month end. Some might be rebalancing, some might be risk aversion on worries about vaccines and variants.



Whatever the reason, the S&P 500 is down 31 points to 4179.







With that, the US dollar is getting a fresh bid, particularly against the pound. GBP/USD is having a terrible day, down 140 pips to 1.3804. Watch for stops below the figure.



