Early strength in equities erased

The S&P 500 is down 23 points after rising by as much shortly after the open.





The souring of sentiment is helping to propel the US dollar higher. It's at the best levels of the day against the euro, pound, Aussie and kiwi.







AUD/USD is an interesting chart as it falls back to where it was last week. So far it's just a retest of the range break but it could be a false breakout and reversal.