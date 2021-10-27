US dollar under pressure after strong five-year auction

Dollar slides

The FOMC next week is a big moment for the dollar and the bond market with the taper likely to get underway.



What's rattling investors today though is a huge bid in bonds that extended to today's sale of 5s. The market was expecting 1.18% and they sold at 1.15%, adding to what looks like a short squeeze in fixed income.





That's reverberating back through the FX market with the US dollar under fresh pressure. USD/CAD is now back to 1.2323, which is near the lows of the day. AUD/USD is also trying to make a new high at 0.7534, it's a couple pips below the Asian high that came after the hot CPI print.





Part of this is trying to figure out where the US slots in among developed countries on the rate hiking cycle. It's increasingly clear that Canada is going to be out in front with a decent head start but Australia is suddenly back in the race and the UK is a wild card. Tomorrow, the ECB is expected to push back against rate hike pricing but that's not a sure thing.

