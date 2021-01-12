US dollar under some modest pressure

US dollar continues to slide





The US dollar is the worst performer today after a strong six-day run. The latest dip comes after a strong Treasury auction that brought yields back to unchanged levels on the day. The US 10-year note is trading at 1.144% after a 1 bps stop through in the $38B auction.





The move has sent USD/JPY back down through 104.00 and boosted AUD/USD to a session high at 0.7750.





The runaway winner today is cable, up 115 pips but it has remained stalled ahead of 1.3640 as other currencies make their move.





I've been contemplating the case for an extended dollar rebound and one of the big lines in the sand is the downtrend in USD/JPY. It looks to have stalled there.





A big question in this latest dollar move is how much was mechanical. The rise in yields has been underpinning the move but the question has been whether it could sustain itself or would it need constant help from rising yields? Today is a tick against the case for a self-sustained rally but you could also argue that it was due for a pause/retracement.

