US dollar wilts as the risk mood improves

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Dollar hit hard on most fronts

The US dollar is sagging badly as the market comes around to the same conclusion that I outlined earlier: That an Evergrande soft landing is a done deal.

US equities sagged at the open (once again) but this time the dip buyer stepped in and now the S&P 500 is up 36 points to 4390.

FX is sending an equally-strong signal with USD/CAD at the session lows, down 53 pips to 1.2760.
Dollar hit hard on most fronts
There are also significant dollar moves unfolding versus AUD, NZD, GBP and the euro.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose