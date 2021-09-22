US dollar wilts as the risk mood improves

Dollar hit hard on most fronts

The US dollar is sagging badly as the market comes around to the same conclusion that I outlined earlier: That an Evergrande soft landing is a done deal





US equities sagged at the open (once again) but this time the dip buyer stepped in and now the S&P 500 is up 36 points to 4390.





FX is sending an equally-strong signal with USD/CAD at the session lows, down 53 pips to 1.2760.







There are also significant dollar moves unfolding versus AUD, NZD, GBP and the euro.

