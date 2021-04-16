US drops Switzerland and Vietnam from FX manipulator designation status

That's a reversal from the prior report

The semi-annual report is out from the Treasury Dept.







Switzerland was named a currency manipulator in Mnuchin's final report, which was released in December and was a bit of a hand-grenade thrown to the new administration.





In any case, Switzerland shrugged it off and now Yellen has reversed it. USD/CHF was largely unbothered by the initial designation and it hasn't moved on this new report:









Switzerland remains on the designation list for enhanced engagement, along with Vietnam and Taiwan. That trio meets all three tests for manipulation but the Treasury, in a jump in logic, says that it's possible to meet all three tests without being a manipulator.





On the 'monitoring' list for currencies are the usual names:







China,

Japan

South Korea

Germany

Italy

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

India Two were also added in Mexico and Ireland.

Regarding China, the Treasury urged officials there to improve transparency around FX intervention activities, particularly in the offshore RMB market.





