US June durable goods orders +0.8% vs +2.1% expected

  • Prior was +2.3%  (revised to +3.2%)
  • Durables ex transportation +0.3% vs +0.8% expected
  • Prior ex transportation +0.3% (revised to +0.5%)
  • Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.5% vs +0.7% expected
  • Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.1% (revised to +0.5%)
  • Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.6% vs  +0.4% expected
  • Prior capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.9%
This is the fourth month in a row where the report missed expectations but revisions were once again higher. The overall picture is still a solid one and the shipments data today will lead to some boosts to Q2 GDP estimates. The first report on that is due later this week.

