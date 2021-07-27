US June durable goods orders +0.8% vs +2.1% expected

Prior was +2.3% (revised to +3.2%)

Durables ex transportation +0.3% vs +0.8% expected

Prior ex transportation +0.3% (revised to +0.5%)



Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.5% vs +0.7% expected

Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.1% ( revised to +0.5% )



) Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.6% vs +0.4% expected

Prior capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.9%

This is the fourth month in a row where the report missed expectations but revisions were once again higher. The overall picture is still a solid one and the shipments data today will lead to some boosts to Q2 GDP estimates. The first report on that is due later this week.

