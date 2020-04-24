US durable goods orders and the U Mich survey highlight US trade

What's coming up

The economic calendar to wrap up the week features a few notable releases starting with durable goods orders at the bottom of the hour. The consensus is -12.0% m/m but the range is extremely wide from +2.8% to -25.0%.





Watch the line on capital goods orders.





At 1400 GMT, the final U Mich consumer sentiment survey is out. The preliminary one is usually the market mover but a big miss from the +71.0 initial reading could sting the dollar.





Finally, at 1700 GMT the Baker Hughes rig count report is out.





