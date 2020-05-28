Coming Up!
US durable goods orders for April (P) -17.2% vs. -19.1% estimate
US durable goods orders for April (preliminary) 2020
See here for global coronavirus case data
- durable goods -17.2% vs. -19.1% estimate
- prior month -16.6% vs. -15.3% previously reported
- ex transportation -7.4% vs. -15.0% estimate. Prior month -1.7% vs. -0.6% previously reported
- capital goods orders nondefense ex air -5.8% vs. -10.0% estimate. Prior month -1.1% vs. -0.8% previously reported.
- capital goods shipments nondefense ex air month -5.4% vs. -12.2% estimate. The prior month was revised to -1.2% from -0.3%. This is a proxy for equipment investment in governments GDP report.
- the decline in durable goods was the most since August 2014
