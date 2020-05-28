US durable goods orders for April (P) -17.2% vs. -19.1% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US durable goods orders for April (preliminary) 2020


Durable goods orders decline sharply for the 2nd consecutive month
  • durable goods -17.2% vs. -19.1% estimate
  • prior month -16.6% vs. -15.3% previously reported
  • ex transportation -7.4% vs. -15.0% estimate. Prior month -1.7% vs. -0.6% previously reported
  • capital goods orders nondefense ex air -5.8% vs. -10.0% estimate. Prior month -1.1% vs. -0.8% previously reported. 
  • capital goods shipments nondefense ex air month -5.4% vs. -12.2% estimate. The prior month was revised to -1.2% from -0.3%. This is a proxy for equipment investment in governments GDP report.
  • the decline in durable goods was the most since August 2014

See here for global coronavirus case data
