US durable goods orders for August (P) +0.2%% vs -1.0% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US durable goods orders preliminary for August 2019


US durable goods orders
  • US durable goods orders 0.2% versus-1.0% expected
  • Durable goods ex transportation0.5% versus 0.2% expected
  • durable goods excluding defense fell -0.6%
  • Cap goods orders nondefense ex air -0.2% versus 0.0% expected. Last negative was April. This is a reflection of business spending. 
  • Cap goods shipments nondefense ex air 0.4% versus 0.3% expected
  • Inventories of manufactured durable goods increase by 0.3%. This is the 13th increase in the last 14 months.  Transportation equipment drove the increase at +1.2%
The durable goods numbers overall is good (it is up 3 months in a row now), but the business spending at -0.2% for capital goods orders nondefense ex air, is a disappoiontment.  according to the census bureau, fabricated metal products which have been up for the last five months, lead the increase with a 1.3% gain.

You can read the full report from the Census Bureau by clicking here

