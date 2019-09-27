US durable goods orders for August (P) +0.2%% vs -1.0% estimate

US durable goods orders preliminary for August 2019









US durable goods orders 0.2% versus-1.0% expected

Durable goods ex transportation0.5% versus 0.2% expected

durable goods excluding defense fell -0.6%

Cap goods orders nondefense ex air -0.2% versus 0.0% expected. Last negative was April. This is a reflection of business spending.

Cap goods shipments nondefense ex air 0.4% versus 0.3% expected

Inventories of manufactured durable goods increase by 0.3%. This is the 13th increase in the last 14 months. Transportation equipment drove the increase at +1.2%













The durable goods numbers overall is good (it is up 3 months in a row now), but the business spending at -0.2% for capital goods orders nondefense ex air, is a disappoiontment. according to the census bureau, fabricated metal products which have been up for the last five months, lead the increase with a 1.3% gain.