US durable goods orders for January (P) -0.2% versus -1.4% estimate

Durable goods orders for January

durable goods orders falls -0.2% versus -0.1% estimate. The prior month was revised to 2.9% from 2.4% previously reported



durable goods ex transportation +0.9% versus +0.2% estimate. Prior month revised to +0.1% from -0.1% previously reported



durable goods capital goods orders nondefense ex air +1.1% versus +0.1% estimate. Prior month revised to -0.5% versus -0.8% previously reported



capital goods shipments nondefense ex air 1.1% versus 0.0% estimate. Prior month revised to -0.1% from -0.3%











Overall the numbers the expectations across the board for January preliminary. The data will revised in 7 to 10 days when the factory goods orders data will be released. The question is "Is the bounce back a result of the resolution of the trade problems with China in December?".







The data now may not be like the data in the future. There are things like the Boeing issue along with coronavirus impact. Both should be negatives for the numbers. However for this number and for this month the data looks pretty good.







The US stocks have rallied a little bit after the data, but the implied opening for the Dow is still down -393 points.

