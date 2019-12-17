US economic calendar leads off with housing starts

What's coming up today

The New York week continues with a smattering of second-tier economic releases.





It starts at the bottom of the hour with housing starts/building permits. Yesterday's NAHB survey hit a 20-year high so it's a safe bet that home construction will rise in 2020, if not in today's report.





At the same time we also get Canadian manufacturing sales and comments from the ECB's Lane.





The US data continues at 1415 GMT with November industrial production. It's expected to rise 0.8%.





Then it's onto JOLTS at 1500 GMT with job openings forecast at 7009K.





Finally, outspoken Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren speaks in New York at 1730 GMT. The audience is the Forecasters Club so it's safe to say that he will touch on the outlook.



