US EIA weekly oil inventories -994K vs -2300K expected

Prior was -9910K

Gasoline +4467K vs +1500K exp

Distillates -9K vs -500K exp

Refinery utilization +0.6% vs +0.2% exp

Production 10.9 mbpd vs 10.9 mbpd prior

Oil is quickly down to $55.67 from $55.90 before the report. There was a big jump in imports from Canada to 4.238mbpd, a record. That's not likely to be repeated.