Prior was +2385K

Gasoline -1412K vs +615K expected

Distillates --1934K vs +874KK expected

Cushing -2540K



Crude +3700K



Gasoline +3750K



Distillates -1300K



API data released yesterday:The market wasn't really 'expecting' -2500K after the API data yesterday. With the fall in gasoline inventories, you could argue this is a bit more bullish. The initial move in WTI has been minor.