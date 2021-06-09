US EIA weekly oil inventories -5241K vs -3500K expected

Yesterday's API data:

Crude -2108K

Gasoline +2408K

Distillates +3752K

Refineries are running flat out to build inventories ahead of summer driving season. There is already talk of heavy traffic on the roads.





The market is focused on those big builds in products in the aftermath of the report, with WTI down to $70.15 from $70.40 beforehand. Watch the big figure.

