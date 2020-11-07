US election - AP declares Biden the winner

AP have called the win for Biden:

Also declares Biden has won Pennsylvania

Joining in on pronouncing the inevitable, NBC and CNN have also both projected Biden has won the US presidency. Edison Research also.





Fox says it has still not made a final call. Which is slow for them, they were leaders on election night calling state wins for Biden well in advance of other networks. They took a lot of stick for it from the White House. UPDATE - OK, here we go, Fox have joined in, says Biden has won Pennsylvania, Nevada, and also the US presidency. Fox have the Electoral Colege at 290 - 214 so far.





A big congrats to Kamala Harris, the first female vice-president of the United States.





---





Since Tuesday the market has taken a Biden win as a strong positive for US stocks. In the FX space 'risk' currencies have also taken the upcoming change in US administration as a strong positive. Some of the euphoria will wash off, join me Monday morning for markets reopening for the new week and we'll see if there is a further leg higher still to come though.

The trump campaign are still not conceding.