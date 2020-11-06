US election: Biden takes the voting lead in Georgia
Biden flips Georgia in his favour based on the latest vote count
- Biden: 49.4% (2,449,371 votes)
- Trump: 49.4% (2,448,454 votes)
This comes after another batch of votes are reported from Clayton County and there are still more a few more votes to be reported in the county still.
It is almost implausible to see Trump flipping the state back in his favour so his best shot now is to tie the election by winning all other remaining states, but that means he has to hold his lead in Pennsylvania and flip over Arizona as well as Nevada.