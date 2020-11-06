US election: Biden takes the voting lead in Georgia

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Biden flips Georgia in his favour based on the latest vote count

  • Biden: 49.4% (2,449,371 votes)
  • Trump: 49.4% (2,448,454 votes)
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
This comes after another batch of votes are reported from Clayton County and there are still more a few more votes to be reported in the county still.


It is almost implausible to see Trump flipping the state back in his favour so his best shot now is to tie the election by winning all other remaining states, but that means he has to hold his lead in Pennsylvania and flip over Arizona as well as Nevada.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose