US election count in state of Georgia - Trump may ask for a recount if he loses

We should get an update on the tally from Gerogia around 0530GMT.

Its very close, Trump is ahead but the political pundits are still tipping Biden given the trend in votes being counted. Predominantly urban votes going to Biden. The last approx 28K votes counted were 22k for Biden.





While Pennsylvania is not close to finishing counting the trend in those votes remaining to be being is 4 to 1 favouring Biden. Pundits again tipping Biden to take that state (not, tipping,m not actually calling it).



