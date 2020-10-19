US election debate on Thursday - microphones will be able to be muted

The US debate commission has adopted new rules to mute microphones

will give Trump and Biden 2 minutes of uninterrupted time per segment

after the 2 uninterrupted minutes the microphone will be unmuted and its back to a free-for-all

The first debate between the pair was a debacle. Trump interrupted non-stop as part of his tactics.





Trump's unhinged performance was lambasted right around the world. The word is he has been seeking counselling for how to behave in the upcoming debate to try to soften his image amongst voters. Trump should not be judged too harshly on his performance in the first debate, he was ill with COVID-19 at the time.









---

Warning, if you are easily offended (or lack any sense of humour) do not read the next bit, K?









"Sure, you can have 2 minutes, uninterrupted. Again."



