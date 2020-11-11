US election - no sign of fraud in Georgia vote
Comments from the Secretary of State for Georgia Brad Raffensperger in an interview (CNN):
- says there is no sign of widespread fraud in Georgia vote
- believe ballots were counted accurately in Georgia
The state of Georgia was a key pick up for President-elect Biden's win in the presidential election and, conversely, a surprising loss for Trump in his overall loss of the election. Georgia had not been won by a Democrat presidential candidate since Bill Clinton's days.
Map via BBC: