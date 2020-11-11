US election - no sign of fraud in Georgia vote

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Comments from the Secretary of State for Georgia Brad Raffensperger in an interview (CNN):  

  • says there is no sign of widespread fraud in Georgia vote
  • believe ballots were counted accurately in Georgia

The state of Georgia was a key pick up for President-elect Biden's win in the presidential election and, conversely, a surprising loss for Trump in his overall loss of the election. Georgia had not been won by a Democrat presidential candidate since Bill Clinton's days. 

Map via BBC:

Comments from the Secretary of State for Georgia Brad Raffensperger in an interview (CNN):  

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose