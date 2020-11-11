New York Times contacted election officials in all 50 US states - none reported any major voting issues

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The New York Times contacted the offices of the top election officials in every state on Monday and Tuesday to ask whether they suspected or had evidence of illegal voting. 

Officials in 45 states responded directly to The Times. For four of the remaining states, The Times spoke to other statewide officials or found public comments from secretaries of state; none reported any major voting issues.






