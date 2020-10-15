US election poll gives Biden a double-digit point lead over Trump

This an NPR/PBS poll published Thursday in the US.

Biden 54%

Trump 43%

"among likely voters in the poll".

Says the piece:

It's the highest level of support Biden has achieved since the poll began testing the head-to-head matchup in February

Biden continues to have an advantage with Black voters, Latinos, whites with a college degree, women, people who live in cities and suburbs, young voters and independents

Biden is leading in this survey with white voters 51% to 47%. That is extraordinary. Trump won white voters in 2016 by 20 points, and no Democrat has won that high a share of white voters since Jimmy Carter in 1976, when the U.S. was far less racially diverse.

Biden has pulled ahead in several key states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, which were crucial to Trump's victory in 2016. But Trump is within striking distance.





---

ps. I am aware that posts like this make some folks upset. They accuse me of all sorts of things, such as bias. Which is projection, but its OK as these folks are upset and hurting.

If you would like to point me to any reputable polls showing Trump is ahead I'd be keen to post on those, it would add some interest to the race for the White House.



