US election - Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll shows rebound for Trump to only 11 points behind Biden

This from the Wall Street Journal overnight, polling registered voters shows Biden leading Trump 53% to 42%

An 11 point lead which is an improvement for Trump as the previous poll had him trailing by 14.





In the detail of the piece is this:

The No. 1 election issue among those surveyed was the economy, and voters gave Republicans a 13-point advantage over Democrats as the better economic manager. Yet, the pollsters said voters this election cycle don't seem to be voting based on that issue alone.

a recent example of Republicans losing an election while leading with voters on handling the economy was the 2018 midterms, in which Democrats gained enough seats to retake control of the House.







And, repeating this from earlier:

I am aware that posts like this make some folks upset. They accuse me of all sorts of things, such as bias. Which is projection, but its OK as these folks are upset and hurting. If you would like to point me to any reputable polls showing Trump is ahead I'd be keen to post on those, it would add some interest to the race for the White House.





