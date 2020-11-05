US election: Trump chips away at Biden's lead in Arizona

Maricopa County posts its last batch of vote tallies for the night

The latest count sees Biden's lead in Maricopa County got slashed by 10,783 votes to 74,514 in the county. Overall, it trims his lead over Trump in Arizona to +2 (68,390 votes) now with 86% of votes estimated to be reported.









Trump hasn't conceded Arizona yet but there are a few networks - namely Fox News and CNN - that have called the state already in favour of Biden.





The latest change above keeps Trump in the running still but it will be a challenge. Jennifer Medina from the NYT reports that the next set of results from Maricopa County aren't expected until Thursday night, so it's going to be a long wait.



