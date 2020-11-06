US election: Trump's lead in Georgia narrows even further to just 665 votes

Clayton County reports more results and Trump's lead narrows further











If Trump loses his lead in Georgia, his best chance is to tie the election by holding on to his leads elsewhere and flipping over Arizona and Nevada. But that is a really tall order.



This is going right down to the wire as the count continues through the night. But it seems like an inevitability that Georgia will flip to Biden with Clayton County still having an estimated 3% of votes to report and this is how the votes have been going so far: