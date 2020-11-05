US election: Trump's lead in Georgia continues to narrow

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Trump's lead slips to roughly 23,000 now


This comes after more votes from Fulton County pour in, which favours Biden/Democrats. There are still roughly 90,000 votes to count so this will go right down to the wire but the momentum is now favouring Biden with more blue counties still to report.
Trump had earlier filed legal action to stop the count in Georgia but election officials said that they will keep at it and hope to complete things by tonight.

