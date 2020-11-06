US election: Trump's lead in Georgia now just 463 votes

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The gap continues to narrow as more results from Clayton County are reported

There are still 2% left to report in the county, with that being roughly 1k to 2k ballots, but the count has been overwhelmingly favouring Biden:
US
At the start of Thursday, Trump held a roughly 18,000 lead in the state and given how close things are as we near the final result, there is no doubt that whoever loses will demand a recount - so there's that to consider in the day ahead.

