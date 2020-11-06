US election: Trump's lead in Pennsylvania continues to narrow through the night

The latest sees Trump hold a 22,576 vote lead, down from 24,484 earlier





More results are coming in from Bucks and Delaware and that is seeing Trump's lead narrow further. There will be more to come through the night with Philadelphia the one to watch. According to NYT's Nick Corasaniti, there are still roughly 175,000 absentee ballots to count with more than 58,000 of them from Philadelphia - a deep blue county.