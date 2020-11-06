US election update. Trump leads in Georgia by approx 2,500 votes

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Biden gaining in Georgia.

  • In Arizona its the opposite, with Trump gaining, Biden leads by approx 46,000.
  • In PA Biden gaining, Trump leads by approx 50k. 
---
On the 'when will we finally know' questions  - this appears to be some way off still. The Arizona will further update Friday morning (US time). 

--
The latest updates, in a nutshell, are being read as a likely win for Biden in Arizona and Pennsylvania. 
Georgia could go either way.



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose