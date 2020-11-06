US election update. Trump leads in Georgia by approx 2,500 votes
Biden gaining in Georgia.
- In Arizona its the opposite, with Trump gaining, Biden leads by approx 46,000.
- In PA Biden gaining, Trump leads by approx 50k.
---
On the 'when will we finally know' questions - this appears to be some way off still. The Arizona will further update Friday morning (US time).
--
The latest updates, in a nutshell, are being read as a likely win for Biden in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Georgia could go either way.