US emini S&P 500 futures moving higher on Globex reopen (here's why)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Novavax will begin human testing of its coronavirus vaccine ...in Australia

That was a headline from an hour or so ago, and more detail here:
Re the headline to the post, given the usual market response to miracle coronavirus cure news (whatever the flavour of the day happens to be (bleach excluded) ) I am attributing the equity index future pop to this news. Pretty soon it'll be over to the further investigations to show that its not actually a miracle cure at all, but in the meantime make hay while the sun shines! 

See here for global coronavirus case data
