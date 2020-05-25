US emini S&P 500 futures moving higher on Globex reopen (here's why)

That was a headline from an hour or so ago, and more detail here:

Re the headline to the post, given the usual market response to miracle coronavirus cure news (whatever the flavour of the day happens to be (bleach excluded) ) I am attributing the equity index future pop to this news. Pretty soon it'll be over to the further investigations to show that its not actually a miracle cure at all, but in the meantime make hay while the sun shines!











