US emini S&P 500 futures open lower, fall 0.5% to open the week ... silver +8%

Everyone's eyes went straight to XAG :-D

Gold + circa 1%

ps. the headline is out of date already, ES down 1% now





---

The chatter about an operation to drive silver prices higher intensified over the weekend, retail 'physical' silver sites were inundated with demand, crashing some.





Meanwhile stock index futures are lower as stockholders bail to cover losses on short-sale holdings (said to be funds).





---

