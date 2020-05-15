US Empire manufacturing for May -48.5 vs. -60.0 estimate

Prior month -78.2. That was a record for the index



employment index -6.1 vs. -55.3 in April



prices paid index +4.1 in May vs. +5.8 and April



new orders index -42.4 in May vs. -66.3 in April



prices received -7.4 vs. -8.4 last month



shipments -39.0 vs. -68.1 last month



delivery time -4.1 vs. +11.0 last month



average workweek -21.6 vs. -61.6 last month



unfilled orders -20.3 vs. -16.8 last month



inventories -3.4 vs. -9.7 last month



the numbers for the prior month plunge to -78.2 which was the largest decline on record. The prior all-time lows -34.3 back in 2009. The number this month makes it the second lowest reading on record, although much better than expectations and the previous month.

