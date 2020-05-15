US Empire manufacturing for May -48.5 vs. -60.0 estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Highlights of US Empire manufacturing index for the month of May 2020

Empire manufacturing
The Empire manufacturing index for May came in better-than-expected at -48.5 vs. -60.0.  
  • Prior month -78.2. That was a record for the index
  • employment index -6.1 vs. -55.3 in April
  • prices paid index +4.1 in May vs. +5.8 and April
  • new orders index -42.4 in May vs. -66.3 in April
  • prices received -7.4 vs. -8.4 last month
  • shipments -39.0 vs. -68.1 last month
  • delivery time -4.1 vs. +11.0 last month
  • average workweek -21.6 vs. -61.6 last month
  • unfilled orders -20.3 vs. -16.8 last month
  • inventories -3.4 vs. -9.7 last month
the numbers for the prior month plunge to -78.2 which was the largest decline on record. The prior all-time lows -34.3 back in 2009.  The number this month makes it the second lowest reading on record, although much better than expectations and the previous month.
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose