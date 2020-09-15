US Empire manufacturing index for September 17.0 vs. 6.8 estimate

US Empire manufacturing index for September 2020







Manufacturing index 17.0 vs. 3.7 last month



new orders index 7.1 vs. -1.7 last month



shipments 14.1 vs. 6.7 last month



number of employees 2.6 vs. 2.4 last month



average workweek 6.7 vs. -6.8 last month



unfilled orders -9.4 vs. -14.0 last month



prices paid 25.2 vs. 16.0 last month



prices receives 6.5 vs. 4.7 last month



inventories -3.6 vs. -10.7 last month







General business conditions six-month ahead also rose to 40.3 vs. 34.3 last month. In June the index peaked at 56.5. The forward-looking values showed:

new orders 39.1 vs. 37.2 last month



shipments 39.0 vs. 30.8 last month



number of employees 17.2 vs. 15.5 last month



average workweek 3.6 vs. 2.0 last month



prices paid 33.1 vs. 22.7 last month



prices receives 7.9 vs. 9.3 last month



inventory 0.7 vs. -0.7 last month



unfilled orders -3.6 vs. -5.3 last month



capital expenditures 18.7 vs. 6.0 last month



technical spending 14.4 vs. 8.0 last month



The US Empire manufacturing index for September rose by a greater than expected 17.0 verse 6.8 expected. The index was at 3.7 in August. The index reached 17.2 in July only to dip lower in August . The index level this month was the 2nd highest level since November 2018. The index is now been positive for 3 consecutive months with 40% respondents reporting that conditions had improved over the month while 23% reported that conditions had worsened.