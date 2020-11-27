US employment and Fed's Powell highlight next weeks events and releases

The highlighted events and economic releases for next week's trading:

Monday:

China Manufacturing PMI. 8 PM ET Sunday/0100 GMT. Estimate 51.7 vs 51.4 last

OPEC meeting all day

Chicago PMI. 9:45 AM ET/1445 GMT. Est. 59.0 vs 61.1 last month

US Pending Home sales. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Est 1.5% vs -2.2% last month Tuesday

RBA interest rate decision. 10 PM ET Monday/0330 GMT. Est 0.10% unchanged

UK Final Manufacturing PMI. 4:30 AM ET/0930 GMT. Est 55.2 vs 55.2 preliminary

Canada GDP month-to-month for September. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 0.9% vs. 1.2% last month. Quarterly GDP annualized 47.6% vs. -38.7% in the 2nd quarter. GDP year on year -2.9% vs. -3.8%

Fed chair Powell testifies on Capitol Hill. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT



ISM manufacturing PMI for November. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 58.0 vs. 59.3 last.



ECB's Lagarde speaks. 12 PM ET/1700 GMT Wednesday



RBA Gov. Lowe speaks. 7 PM ET/1200 GMT.

Australian GDP QoQ. 7:30 PM ET/1230 GMT. Estimate 2.4% vs. -7.0% last month. Year on year -4.5% vs. -6.3%

ADP employment change for November. 8:15 AM ET/1315 GMT. Estimate 420 K vs. 365K last month

Fed chair Powell testifies on Capitol Hill. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT



Thursday



US initial jobless claims. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. 768K vs. 778K



US ISM services PMI . 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 56.0 vs. 56 16 last month

