US employment and Fed's Powell highlight next weeks events and releases

The highlighted events and economic releases for next week's trading:

The RBA rate decision, Fed's Powell testimony and the US employment report highlight the events and economic releases in the new trading week. 

Monday: 
  • China Manufacturing PMI. 8 PM ET Sunday/0100 GMT.  Estimate 51.7 vs 51.4 last
  • OPEC meeting all day
  • Chicago PMI.  9:45 AM ET/1445 GMT.  Est. 59.0 vs 61.1 last month
  • US Pending Home sales.  10 AM ET/1500 GMT.  Est 1.5% vs -2.2% last month
Tuesday
  • RBA interest rate decision.   10 PM ET Monday/0330 GMT.  Est 0.10% unchanged 
  • UK Final Manufacturing PMI. 4:30 AM ET/0930 GMT. Est 55.2 vs 55.2 preliminary
  • Canada GDP month-to-month for September. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 0.9% vs. 1.2% last month. Quarterly GDP annualized 47.6% vs. -38.7% in the 2nd quarter. GDP year on year -2.9% vs. -3.8%
  • Fed chair Powell testifies on Capitol Hill. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT
  • ISM manufacturing PMI for November. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 58.0 vs. 59.3 last. 
  • ECB's Lagarde speaks. 12 PM ET/1700 GMT
Wednesday
  • RBA Gov. Lowe speaks.  7 PM ET/1200 GMT.  
  • Australian GDP QoQ. 7:30 PM ET/1230 GMT.  Estimate 2.4% vs. -7.0% last month. Year on year -4.5% vs. -6.3%
  • ADP employment change for November. 8:15 AM ET/1315 GMT. Estimate 420 K vs. 365K last month
  • Fed chair Powell testifies on Capitol Hill. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT
Thursday
  • US initial jobless claims. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. 768K vs. 778K
  • US ISM services PMI . 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 56.0 vs. 56 16 last month
Friday
  • Canada employment change. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Net change in employment 20.0 K vs. 83.6 K last month. Unemployment rate a .9% vs. a .9% last month. 
  • US employment statistics for November. 8:30 AM ET 1330 GMT. Nonfarm payroll 500 K vs. 638K last month. Unemployment rate 6.8% vs. 6.9% last month. Average hourly earnings 0.1%.
