US energy Sec. Turk

timing of SPR release could be adjusted if oil prices drop



US metric of success if affordable consumer fuel prices, not how quickly oil stockpiles can be released



China and other countries could also time their releases based on oil prices



Biden administration will continue to consider other tools to manage energy prices including potential oil export ban

The price of WTI crude oil futures are trading at $67.14. That is well off the intraday high of $69.47 but still above the low at $66.22 in volatile up and down trading.







Looking at the daily chart below, the high price today did stall ahead of its 200 day moving average currently at $70.04. The high price once again reached $69.47.

















